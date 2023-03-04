Aggression Forces Commit 92 violations of Sweden Agreement in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 92 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district, 11 raids by spy drones on Hays district, and 12 sorties of spy aircraft over Hays and Al-Jabaliya area, according to a source at the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed seven violations by artillery shelling, and 61 violations with various gunshots, the source added.