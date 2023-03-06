3 Civilians Injured Due To Saudi Shelling On Saada

At least three civilians were wounded on Monday as a result of Saudi army shelling on border districts in Saada province, northern Yemen.

A security source in the province said the Saudi forces shelled Fadh area in the border district of Monabbih, leaving three civilians injured.

On Sunday, a civilian was killed and two others wounded on Sunday by Saudi army fire in the same area.

Medical statistics revealed that the number of victims of Saudi attacks on the Munabbih border district in Saada governorate during the months of January and February amounted to 202 dead and wounded.