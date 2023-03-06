56 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province recorded 56 breaches committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included an air raid the spy plane, and the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas, according to a source at the operations room.

The source added the violations also included six sorties by spy aircraft in Hays airspace, 13 violations by artillery shelling, and 30 violations with various gunshots.