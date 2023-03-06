At least 45 Cases Of Food Poisoning Due To Expired Emirati Food Aid in Socotra

A total of 45 citizens suffered from severe food poisoning due to expired UAE food aid in the occupied Socotra archipelago, southern Yemen.

According to media reports, 45 cases of poisoning, including women and children, were taken to Qalansiyah Hospital on Friday after experiencing acute food poisoning as a result of expired aid delivered earlier this month.

The sources added that the medical staff at Qalansiyah Hospital declared an emergency due to the limited services offered to patients and a lack of various drugs and medical supplies.

The food aid has decayed and is unsafe for human consumption as a result of improper storage over the last few years, according to the reports.