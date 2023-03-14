134 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Monday 134 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, flight of two spy drones over Hays.

In addition, the violations also included 19 violations committed by an artillery shelling using 50 shells and 110 ones by various machine guns.