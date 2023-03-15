4 Citizens Wounded By Saudi Shelling In Sa’ada

The number of victims as a result of the Saudi attacks on the border areas of Sa’ada governorate, since Wednesday morning, has risen to 4 injured.

A local source in Sa’ada reported that a second wounded person had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital as a result of artillery shelling by the Saudi enemy on the border district of Shada.

The source had reported, earlier today, that an injured person had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada.

The source also confirmed that two citizens were wounded by the Saudi enemy army’s fire in the Al Thabet area in the Qataber border district of Sa’ada.

A citizen was killed, on Monday, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada.

Border areas in Sa’ada governorate are subject to repeated attacks with missile and artillery shelling and direct targeting of civilians