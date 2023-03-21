Aggression Commits 81 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 81 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Sunday.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), among the violations of the forces of aggression was the creation of combat fortifications, and the flight of five spy planes over Hays.

The source indicated that the forces of aggression also committed 12 violations with artillery shelling, and 63 violations with various gunshots.