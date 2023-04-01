Aggression Forces Commit 71 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Friday that it recorded 71 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source at the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabaliya areas and sorties of spy planes over the airspace of Hays and Maqbana areas, in which five drone strikes hit the same areas.

The violations also included seven violations by firing artillery shells and 51 breaches by various gunshots, the source added.