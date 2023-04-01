Yemeni Revolution Leader Condemns Burning Of Qur’an In Denmark And Sweden

The Leader of the Yemeni revolution Sayyهd Abdul-Malik al-Houthi strongly condemned the crime of burning the Holy Qur’an by enemies in Europe (Denmark and Sweden), stressing the need for us as Muslims to have a position on their war against Islam.

The leader said during today’s Ramadan lecture, Thursday, that those who lead these crimes and repeated abuses against Islamic sanctities are the Zionist lobby, stressing that our faith affiliation requires us to be angry and provoked when it fights our religion.

The Leader pointed out that the sanctity of materialism among the enemies requires the Islamic nation to confront them with the weapon of economic boycott.

He pointed out that, “as Muslims, we must boycott all countries that allow the burning of the Qur’an and protect it,” explaining that the boycott is sufficient to deter enemies and push them to stop insulting Islam.

He emphasized the importance of the unity of Muslims in punishing the countries that were involved in burning the Qur’an by saying, “If the Muslims were united by a serious boycott to punish the countries that were involved in burning the Qur’an, they would have stopped burning it.”