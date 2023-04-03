5 Wounded Within 12 Hours Due To Saudi Attacks On Saada

The number of victims of the continuous Saudi bombing of the border district of Shada, Saada, Governorate, has risen to five within 12 hours.

Security sources reported on Monday that two wounded people had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital, as a result of artillery shelling of the Saudi enemy in the Shada district.

Earlier, a wounded man arrived at Razih Rural Hospital, as a result of the Saudi shelling of the border district of Shada with artillery. While two citizens were injured by Saudi targeting of the border district of Shada with artillery shells.

On Sunday, three citizens were injured as a result of the bombing of the Saudi enemy, which targeted the Al-Raqaw area in the border district of Monabbih .

Various areas of the border districts in Saada are subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy casualties and material losses.