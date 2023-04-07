Al-Murtada: Published Lists Of Some Prisoners Are Inaccurate

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, confirmed that the lists published by some claiming that they are for the prisoners who will be released in the Ramadan exchange deal are inaccurate.

Al-Murtada said in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), “There are those who publish statements that they are for our prisoners who will be liberated, God willing, in this deal in Ramadan, and we would like to point out that these statements are inaccurate.”

He expressed his hope that everyone would not deal with them, stressing that the correct and approved statements will be published later in the official accounts and websites of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs.