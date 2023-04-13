Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 51 Times

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Tuesday that it recorded 51 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source in the operations room, the violations included the flight of three spy planes over Hays district, during which two raids were launched on the area.

The violations also included a violation by firing four artillery shells, and 45 breaches with various bullets, the source added.