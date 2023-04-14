Revolution Leader: International Quds Day Is A Day For Muslims To Confront Zionist Jews

revolution leader, Sayyed Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that International Quds Day is a day of general mobilization for Muslims, and a reminder of the responsibility to uphold the right stance and confront the enemies of God and humanity, the Zionist Jews.

In his speech today at the ” Al-Quds pulpit ” on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day, the revolution leader considered that confronting the Zionist Jews and working to defeat them from the land of Palestine is a holy jihad, and that hostility to them, boycotting them and moving against them in all fields is a faith and humanitarian responsibility.

He stressed that the Yemeni people, based on their faith identity, cling to this position, are steadfast on it, and they are present in all arenas, on all occasions to express this position and have not backed down from that, despite the scale of aggression, targeting, and they practically seek to contribute everything possible in order to perform their faith duty to jihad for the sake of God and participation with the free nation in the decisive battle.

Sayyed Abd al-Malik pointed out that Imam Khomeini declared International Quds Day on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, in order for the Palestinian cause to remain alive in the hearts of Muslims, called on peoples to revive it in various countries of the world, allocate it to create awareness in their ranks and prepare themselves to be at the level of confrontation with their enemies.

The revolution leader pointed out that the International Quds Day comes so that the feelings of jihad and rejection of Israel remain alive in the hearts of Muslims, for the sake of the awakening Islamic peoples and through the search for the correct vision to reach the inevitable result in the divine promise to achieve a decisive victory, save the oppressed Palestinian people, purify Palestine and Al-Aqsa from Zionist abomination.

He said, “In our Qur’anic march and the Qur’anic project founded by the martyr leader, Mr. Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, we consider jihad against the Zionist enemy and American hegemony as an essential foundation for our project and an important factor in the nation’s renaissance and changing its reality, through the Qur’anic vision that elevates the nation in its awareness , revives the jihadist spirit and moves the nation From a state of stagnation , receiving blows to a position of effectiveness and serious action in all fields.

The revolution leader explained that the fear and anxiety of the Zionists appeared clearly from the renaissance of the Yemeni people and their movement on the basis of their Quranic principles and their tireless work to build their military capabilities and their comprehensive movement to contribute effectively with the free people of the nation and the Palestinians in defeating the criminal usurper Zionists and restoring the sanctities.

He added, “It has become evident in this stage through the growth of the jihadist spirit of the Palestinians, the valor of its free sons in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as in Gaza, and the steadfastness of the peoples of our nation in their position despite the wave of normalization and betrayal.”

Sayyed Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi paid tribute to the free mujahideen in the West Bank, Al-Quds and all parts of Palestine, calling on the sons of the Islamic nation to commemorate the International Quds Day.