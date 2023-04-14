Aggression Countries Commits 60 Violation In The Last 24 Hours In Hodeida

The aggression forces committed 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said.

The official at the operations room to monitor the violations said that among the aggression forces’ violations were nine airstrikes by spy planes on Hays, and 16 spy planes flew over the same area.

He indicated that the aggression forces also committed artillery shell and 32 breaches with different gunshots.