111 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’s troops committed on Saturday 111 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area and Hays district, flying of seven spy drones over the same areas and four raids of spy aircrafts hit Hays.

In addition, the violations also included 35 breaches by artillery and missile shelling and 64 others by various machine guns.