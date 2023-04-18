Saudi-Led Aggression Violates Hodeidah Ceasefire 40 Times

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Monday that it recorded 40 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source in the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, two air raids by spy planes on the Hays district and Maqbna area, and four sorties of spy aircraft over Hays and Maqbna.

The violations also included three violations by artillery shelling and 29 breaches with various bullets, the source added.