Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 99 Times

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Friday that it recorded 99 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source in the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Jabaliya area and 13 sorties of spy aircraft over Hays, in which five drone strikes were launched on the same district.

The violations also included 24 violations by firing artillery shells and 56 breaches with various bullets, the source added.