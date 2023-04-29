Sana’a Releases 77 Prisoners Of Saudi-led Coalition

The National Committee for Prisoners Affairs in Sana’a released 77 prisoners from the Saudi-led coalition on Thursday.

The Prisoners Committee stated that the humanitarian initiative to release the coalition’s prisoners included dozens of patients and the elderly.

The head of the Prisoners’ Committee, Abdqadir al-Mortada, expressed his hope that the Sana’a initiative would be met with a positive initiative from the other side.

He noted that this step was taken in preparation for the success of negotiations on the next exchange deal.