Aggression Forces Breach Hodeidah Ceasefire Agreement 53 Times

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province recorded 53 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

An official source at the operations room stated that the violations included two infiltration attempts in Hays district, the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, and launching three drone strikes on Maqbana area.

The source added that the violations also included the flight of 5 spy aircraft, four violations by artillery shelling and 36 others with various gunshots.