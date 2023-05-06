One Killed, Seven Injured Due To Saudi Attack On Shada Border District In Saada

The number of victims of the Saudi enemy’s attacks during the past hours on the Shada border district in Saada governorate has risen to one death and 7 injures.

Earlier, medical sources reported the arrival of 7 wounded to Razih Rural Hospital as a result of artillery shelling by the Saudi enemy on the Shada border district.

The Saudi aggression continues to bombard the border areas on an almost daily basis with various types of weapons, causing the death and injury of hundreds of citizens and extensive destruction in villages, homes, farms and properties of the people.