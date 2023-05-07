Aggression Forces Commit 48 Violations Of Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Saturday 48 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Maqbna area, flying of nine spy drones over Hays district and eight raids of spy aircrafts hit Hays.

In addition, the violations also included 29 ones by various machine guns.