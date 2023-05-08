40 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Sunday 40 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, flying of eight spy drones over Hays and one raid hit the same area.

In addition, the violations also included nine ones by an artillery and missile bombardment, and 21 others by various machine guns.