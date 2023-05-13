Aggression’s Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 72 Times

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported on Friday 72 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included the development of new military fortifications in Moqbena district, the flying of six spy drones on Hays district and launching an air raid by spy drone in the same district. They staged two violations with artillery shells and 62 violations with various bullets.

On a daily basis, the Saudi-led aggression violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.