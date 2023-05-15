Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 69 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Sunday 69 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Maqbna area, eight raids of spy drones hit Hays, and flying of 12 spy aircrafts over Hays.

In addition, the violations also included five ones by an artillery bombardment, and 42 others by various machine guns.