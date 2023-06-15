Al-Murtada: A new Round Of Negotiations Will Start Next Friday In Amman

The head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, confirmed that a new round of negotiations will be held on the prisoners’ file next Friday.

Al-Murtada pointed out in Twitter “We will start the day after tomorrow, Friday 11/26/1444 corresponding to 6/16/2023 AD, a new round of negotiations on the prisoners’ file in the Jordanian capital (Amman) under the auspices of the United Nations.”

He added that the negotiations to be held next Friday aim to find solutions to the obstacles and problems that prevented the implementation of the rest of the previous agreement.

He expressed his hope that the tour will be as successful and fruitful as the previous one.