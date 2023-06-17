Saudi-led Aggression Forces Commit 81 Violations Of Ceasefire In Hodeidah

The operations room to monitor the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province stated on Friday that it recorded 81 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

According to an official source in the operations room, the violations included the construction of new battle fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, as well as eight spy planes fly over the Maqbana, Hays and Al-Jabaliya areas, during which five raids were launched.

The violations also included 65 violations by firing artillery shells and various bullets, the source added.