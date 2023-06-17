Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Meets With Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative

The Yemeni Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, met on Friday with the representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Yemen, Mohammed Baraka.

During the meeting, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi affirmed Yemen’s the firm and principled position of the Yemeni people towards the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli enemy.

He praised at the same time the heroic and jihadist role of Islamic Jihad and Palestinian resistance movements during the recent battle of “Revenge of the Free people” and throughout the conflict with the enemy.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik also affirmed the Yemeni people’s permanent readiness to provide all kinds of support and assistance to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance movements.

For his part, the representative of the Islamic Jihad expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Yemeni people for adopting the Palestinian cause.

He praised the role of the revolution leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, for his courageous stances towards Palestine.