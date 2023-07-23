Aggression Commits 65 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 65 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Satuarday.

The official in the operations room that among the aggression forces violations were a raid by spy planes on Hays, and eight spy planes flew overMaqbanah, Hays and Jabaliya.

He pointed out that the violations also included five violations of artillery shell and 51 violations of various gunshots.