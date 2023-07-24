77 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Sunday 77 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included an infiltration attempt Hays district, flying of 7 spy drones over Maqbna and Hays districts, and four raids of spy aircrafts hit the same districts.

In addition, the violations also included 13 breaches by an artillery bombardment, and 52 ones by various machine guns.