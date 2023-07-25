Aggression Commits 99 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 99 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Monday.

The official in the operations room that among the aggression forces violations were five airstrikes by spy warplanes on a cemetery, and nine spy planes in flew over same area.

He indicated that the aggression forces also committed 25 violations with artillery shell, and 62 violations with various gunshots.