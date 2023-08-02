4 Civilians Injured By Saudi Army Fire In Saada

At least four civilians were injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on several border areas in Saada province, northern Yemen.

A medical source confirmed the arrival of four injuries to Razih Rural Hospital as a result of the intensive artillery shelling of the Saudi enemy on Shada border district.

According to local sources, the Saudi forces bombed several areas of Shada border district with nearly 50 shells.

Saada’s border districts are daily subjected to constant rocketry and artillery bombing, causing casualties and large damage to citizens’ homes and property.