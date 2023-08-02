Health Ministry: 2227 Victims In Sa’ada Since The Beginning Of The Truce

The Ministry of Public Health and Population condemned the repeated criminal actions of the Saudi enemy army, which claimed 2,227 victims since the beginning of the armistice.

The Ministry of Health stated that 293 people were killed and 1,934 wounded, as a result of the direct targeting of the Saudi enemy in the directorates of the border governorate of Sa’ada.

The Ministry of Health added that the crimes of the Saudi enemy against civilians are considered war crimes according to the description of international law.

The Ministry of Health held the countries of the aggression coalition responsible for the consequences of these crimes and grave violations, stressing the right of our people to defend themselves and their rights and to confront aggression and siege.

It also held the countries of aggression responsible for bringing the understandings to a dead end