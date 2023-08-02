57 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Monday 57 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, flying of two spy drones over Hays district, and two raids of spy aircrafts hit the same district.

In addition, the violations also included seven breaches by an artillery bombardment, and 42 ones by various machine guns.