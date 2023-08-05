Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 56 Times Within 24 Hours

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed 56 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor Sweden agreement violations in Hodeida province reported on Friday.

The violations included four airstrikes by spy planes and the creation of new combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya area, according to a source at the operations room,

The sources confirmed that the violations included seven flights of spy aircraft over Hays and Maqbana areas.

The aggression forces also committed violations with artillery shelling and 44 breaches with various gunshots, the source added.