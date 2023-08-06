Saudi-led Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 55 Times Within 24 Hours

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed 55 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor Sweden agreement violations in Hodeidah province reported on Saturday.

The violations included eight sorties by spy planes over Hays district and Maqbana area, during which four raids were launched on Maqbana, according to a source at the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed six violations by firing 22 artillery shells and 24 breaches with various gunshots, in addition to the explosion of a mine from the coalition remnants in Al-Jah area, the source added.