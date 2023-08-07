Saudi-Led Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire 58 Times Within 24 Hours

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed 58 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor Sweden agreement violations in Hodeidah province reported on Sunday.

The violations included one airstrike launched by the coalition’s spy aircraft on Al-Jabaliya area, the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Hays areas, and one flying of spy planes over the airspace of al-Jabaliya area, according to a source at the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed 19 violations by firing 22 artillery shells and 35 breaches with various gunshots, the source added.