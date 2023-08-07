Al-Houthi Explains Why Sana’a Halted Negotiations With Saudi Arabia

On Sunday, a Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, revealed the main reason for the halt in negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Houthi said on Twitter:: “The things that stopped the negotiations were the humanitarian situation and salaries. Those are the top priorities.”

He added: “The people’s salaries are from their wealth. The position of the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries has been rejection and evasion. We have repeatedly stated this.”