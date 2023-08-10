Revolution Leader Offers Condolences On Martyrdom Of Air Force Commander

The Revolution Leader ,Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, sent a telegram of condolence and on the passing of the martyr Major General Ahmed Ali Al-Hamzi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense.

The revolution leader said in the condolence telegram, “With great sadness and sorrow, we received the news of the joining of our dear brother Ahmed Ali Ahsan Al-Hamzi with the supreme comrade.”.. asking God Almighty to have mercy on him, the mercy of the righteous, and to raise his ranks among the righteous, make his book in high position, and to magnify the reward of his family, companions, and colleagues affiliated with the Air Force and air defense.

And he extended his condolences to the Yemeni people for the loss of this dear Mujahid who moved with all his effort and energy for the sake of God Almighty, defending this oppressed people and confronting the enemies in one of the most important fields of confrontation.

And unto God and to Him we shall return”.