Saudi Aggression Launch several Raids on Sa’ada

Saudi coalition Aircraft renewed the past hours, targeting the border villages in the Yemeni province of Sa’ada.

Sources said that the coalition aircraft ran out of the shells at the Shadda border district.

Saudi border guards launched a violent bombing of a number of artillery shells on areas in the Shada border district, according to the sources.

Saudi Arabia continues to escalate against Yemeni civilians in the populated border areas, in a continuous targeting of peace efforts.