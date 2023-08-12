67 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire Recorded Within 24 Hours

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah province announced Friday that it had monitored 76 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in the province during the past 24 hours.

According to the operations room, the violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Hays district, the flight of four spy planes over the skies of Hays and Al-Jabaliya area and, during which two raids were launched on Hays.

The aggression forces also committed three violations with firing 11 artillery shells and 56 violations with various bullets.