Saudi-led Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 107 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Sunday 107 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, Hays and Maqbna districts, and flying of five spy drones over Maqbna and Hays.

In addition, the violations also included 22 breaches by an artillery bombardment at Hays, and 74 violations by various machine guns.