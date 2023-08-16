Revolution Leader Resolves Debate About Internal Situation, State Of No War And No Peace

The revolution’s leader, al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, settled the controversy regarding the internal situation and the state of no war and no peace that the Yemeni people are going through during the current stage.

The revolution’s leader hoped that everyone would realize the importance of working to enhance internal stability and thwart all enemy plots to stir up strife under various social, political and other headings.

The speech of the Leader of the Revolution came in response to the attempts of the US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression to disrupt the home front and societal cohesion in light of its continued plundering of Yemen’s wealth and resources of oil and gas and using it for its benefit.

Reconstruction and compensation for damages resulting from the aggression and siege over eight years, prominent headlines and just demands that the Leader of the Revolution reaffirmed in his recent speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, peace be upon him.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said Yemen is still in war, aggression, siege and targeting, and our priorities are clear to confront the enemies and reach a just peace.

Al-Sayeed Abdulmalik stressed in his warning not to remain silent about the practices of the aggression coalition against the Yemeni people, saying, “I issue a serious warning and say we cannot be silent about continuing to deprive our people of their national wealth .”

He continued, “What happened and is happening in Yemen, aggression and war over a period of eight years, killing and crimes under direct American supervision, British intervention and contribution to American side, and direct implementation of their agents is

Al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi stated that the aggression coalition killed tens of thousands of women and children, occupied large areas of the country, and controlled the national wealth of the Yemeni people from oil and gas.

“They want to occupy, control and enslave the peoples of our nation, but our responsibility remains to realize the importance of the jihadi orientation, awareness, insight and sense of responsibility,” he said.

He added, “The problem of the Saudis and the Emiratis is their submission to America and Britain, especially since the Americans are keen to continue targeting Yemen.”

In light of the continued plundering of the national wealth by the aggression coalition and the repercussions of the aggression and siege, the suffering of the Yemeni people has exacerbated in an unprecedented manner.

The leader of the revolution called on the Saudi regime to realize that its continued implementation of the American and British dictates will have dire consequences for it, because it cannot live in security, prosperity, and the movement of investments and economic activities.

The leader of the revolution was firm in his speech regarding the continuation of the Saudi regime’s policy towards the Yemeni people, especially after the sufficient room was given to Omani mediation with respect to our people, that our position will be firm .”

Where the leader of the revolution saw the movement of the Yemeni people in jihad, making sacrifices, achieving heroism, cohesion and steadfastness, and the victories it achieved, the aggression coalition failed to achieve its goals.