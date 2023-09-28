107 Violations Of Hodeidah Truce Recorded Within 24 Hours

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah Province reported on Wednesday 107 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included that the violations included the launching of two airstrikes with spy drones on Al-Jabalya district and the flying of five spy drones on Al-Jabalya and Hays areas, according to a source in the operations room.

The aggression forces committed nine violations with artillery shells and 88 violations with various bullets.