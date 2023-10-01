Saudi-led Aggression Forces Commit 61 Violations Of Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Saturday 61 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area and Hays district, one raid hit Hays, and flying of a spy drone over the same district.

In addition, the violations also included four breaches by an artillery bombardment, and 48 violations by various machine guns.