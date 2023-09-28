Ministry of Health: 300 Citizens Have Been Killed And Injured In Saudi Boming On Saada Since Beginning Of The Truce

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Anis Al-Asbahi, confirmed on Tuesday that since the beginning of the truce, 2,328 Yemeni citizens have been killed or injured as a result of Saudi bombing in the border areas of Saada, Al-Masirah Network reported.

“The Saudi bombing of the border areas in Saada has resulted in the deaths of 307 Yemeni citizens and the injury of 2,021,” stated Al-Asbahi.

He also emphasized that the victims of the direct bombing by the Saudi forces include children and women.

Al-Asbahi clarified that the toll does not include African migrants, as hundreds of migrants were killed by direct bombing from Saudi border guards in the Saada.