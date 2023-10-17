76 Violations Of Hodeidah Truce Recorded During 24 Hours

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah Province reported on Monday 76 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included five raids by the spy airplanes on the Hays district and Maqbana area, five sorties of spy aircraft over the areas, and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, according to a source in the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed 16 violations with firing 17 artillery shells and 48 others with various gunshots, the source added.