Deputy Foreign Minister Vows Response If US Takes Any Hostile Actions

Sana’a issued on Sunday a strong warning to the United States of America against any hostile action against Yemen.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Sana’a caretaker government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, said in a post on the “X” platform: “Any hostile action will be the mistake of a lifetime, and then it is not good to remind us to respect any laws because our people – without hesitation – will put laws that do not respect them underfoot.”

-حان الوقت لتعديلات جوهرية في سلوك أمريكا العدائي تجاه الشعوب وخاصة اليمن وفلسطين

-كمقاتل من أجل السلام أنصحها بذلك وبتجنب أي حماقات جديدة

-إن أي عمل عدائي سيكون خطأ العمر وحينها من غير الجيد تذكيرنا باحترام أية قوانين لأن شعبنا -بلا تردد-سيضع القوانين التي لاتحترمه تحت الأقدام

— حسين العزي (@hussinalezzi5) October 29, 2023

Al-Ezzi pointed out that the time has come for fundamental modifications in America’s hostile behavior towards the peoples, especially Yemen and Palestine, advising America to avoid any new foolishness.