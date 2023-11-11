Abdulsalam: If Arab, Islamic Regimes Assume Responsibility, Zionists’ Crimes Would Stop

The official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed Friday that Yemen will continue to assume responsibility towards Palestine, no matter the cost.

In a post on the (X) platform, Abdulsalam considered that if the Arab and Islamic regimes assumed the responsibility this would have deterred the Zionist criminal entity.

He pointed out that knowing that Arab, Islamic regimes will not take any action against the Zionists encouraged them to commit such terrifying crimes.

The spokesperson for Ansarullah expressed hope that Arabs and Muslims would fundamentally reconsider their positions and realize that this world will only respect those who respect their people, and their cause.