Abdulsalam Expresses Disappointment At Failure Of Arab-Islamic Summit To Formulate Comprehensive Response Against Zionism

The official spokesman of Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, expressed deep regret over the Arab Islamic Summit’s failure to take a supportive stance towards Gaza, even minimally, while some did not hesitate to form a war and siege alliance against Yemen.

In a post on his X account on Sunday evening, Abdulsalam stated, “The requirements of belonging to Islam dictate that the nation should act in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran, stand united, and be formidable against the arrogant.”

Abdulsalam highlighted Gaza’s need for support from its Arab and Muslim brethren, criticizing the indifference and abandonment by many. Warning that Arab abandonment had a greater impact on Gaza than Israeli aggression, he emphasized the need for unified Arab and Islamic action against America to halt its ally Israel’s aggression.

“Here, we are in a position of advising and reminding of responsibilities, not pointing fingers at anyone, as the tragedy of Gaza and the Palestinian cause cannot tolerate idle debates,” he added.

The spokesman for Ansarullah stressed the importance of Arab and Islamic unity, suggesting that a united front could pressure America to stop Israel’s aggression without resorting to war, stating, “There are many pressure cards in the hands of the Arabs and Muslims, the latest being the threat to use force.”