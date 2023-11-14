Al-Houthi: Zionist Entity Deceives America and Aepletes Its Stores

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Sunday that “the Israeli entity deceived America by needing weapons to drain America’s stores and keep its stores as a first target.”

Al-Houthi added in a post on the “X” platform that the second goal is that the Zionist entity wants to protect itself from any punishment it may face as a result of the genocide it is practicing against the people of Gaza.

كيان #اسرائيل خدع أمريكا

بالاحتياج للسلاح لاستنزاف مخازن #امريكا والاحتفاظ بمخازنه

كهدف اول

وهدف اخر من أجل تحصين الكيان عن أي عقوبه قد يواجهها جراء الابادة التي يمارسها ضد أبناء #غزة

— محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) November 12, 2023